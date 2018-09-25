Mitsubishi Fuso names new CFO

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America has promoted Gina Harlan. She is the company’s new chief financial officer.

She replaces Michael Munz, who is returning to Germany to serve as head of controlling operations for Daimler AG at its Gaggenau facility.

In making the announcement, Justin Palmer, FUSO’s president and CEO, noted: “It’s always exciting when our MFTA colleagues are promoted within the organization. In this case, the Daimler Finance and Controlling department was able to promote Gina to CFO, allowing her to advance her career while remaining with MFTA.”

Harlan began with MFTA in December 2012 as director of accounting and finance. Prior to joining Fuso, she worked in a number of different industries, including manufacturing, in various accounting and controlling roles. She has worked alongside two CFO’s at Fuso, allowing her to strengthen her knowledge and experience with Daimler’s finance and controlling processes and practices. Harlan’s extensive experience, both here and at other organizations, will serve her well in this new position.

Harlan, who assumed her new duties on September 1, has a Master of Business Administration; Concentration in Finance from Holy Family University in Philadelphia, Pa., as well as a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. She will continue to work at Fuso’s Logan Township, NJ, headquarters