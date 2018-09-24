Truck News

News

Mitsubishi Fuso names new dealer business manager

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America has named Michael Vittese the new dealer business manager.

Vittese comes to the position from International Truck, where he served in a similar capacity as new truck sales manager.

According to Bill Lyons, Fuso VP of sales operations, “Michael has the temperament, experience and customer-first attitude necessary to be a very successful dealer business manager. We’re looking forward to having him become part of the Fuso family.”

Vittese has a B.A. from Rutgers, as well as 17 years of sales experience in positions of growing responsibility across a range of industries. He will be based at Fuso’s North American headquarters in Logan Township, NJ.

Print this page
Related Articles
TruckNews
TodaysTrucking


Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*