More than $700 billion generated by trucking in the U.S. in 2017: ATA

ARLINGTON, Va. – The U.S. trucking industry was generated more than $700 billion dollars in revenue in 2017 according to the American Trucking Associations (ATA).

The organization released its annual collection of trucking data, the “ATA American Trucking Trends 2018.”

Trucks moved more than 57% of freight between Canada and the U.S. and about 69% trade between the U.S. and Mexico last year.

About 7.7 million people employed in the industry in the U.S., including 3.5 million drivers moved more than 10 billion tons of freight representing about 70% of all U.S. freight tonnage.

The report reflects a growing diversity in drivers, with nearly 41% of drivers in 2017 being non-white, and six percent of drivers being women.

The complete book of information is available to ATA members and is the same guide the group uses when lobbying government, regulators, and other organizations.

“Trucking is a critical part of the economy and the supply chain,” said ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello. “Trends allows policymakers and business leaders to see just how big that impact is while debating key issues like trade, infrastructure investment, workforce development and tax policy.”