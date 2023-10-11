More truck parking east of Toronto

A new four-acre truck parking facility is now open in Scarborough, Ont. — at 80 Executive Court – to be operated as Truck Parking Depot, a subsidiary of Storwell, a Toronto-based self-storage company.

It is located near Markham Road and Highway 401, allowing easy access to other major highways like 404, 400, and 407.

Completely fenced with concrete cinder blocks, and equipped with cameras at multiple locations, the area is constantly manned and has access to an onsite manager.

The parking lot is located a few meters away from Toronto Police Service 42 Division. This adds additional security as the area is constantly patrolled, the company says.

About 120 truck and trailer units can fit on the site, says Joseph Dinesh, Depot communications specialist. He added that while the facility is equipped with 24-hour video surveillance and has on-site security, a secure gate will soon be installed at the location as well.

There are additional parking spaces outside the facility, designated for vehicles smaller than 20 feet long.

