More trucking events cancelled, postponed during Covid-19

Jim Park

TORONTO, Ont. — The number of trucking industry events to be cancelled or postponed due to Covid-19 continues to grow.

IAA will next be held in September 2022. (Photo: John G. Smith)
  • IAA Commercial Vehicles 2020, which was going to held in Hannover, Germany, Sept. 24-30, has been cancelled, with the next event scheduled for September 2022.
  • The 2020 Great American Trucking Show also made its way to the chopping block, initially scheduled for Aug. 27-29, the event has not been rescheduled.
  • The 2020 ACT Expo has been rescheduled to May 3-6, 2021.
  • The American Trucking Associations’ Mid-Year Management Session will now be held virtually May 13-15 and 18-19, 2020, instead of holding the meeting in Tucson, Ariz. Also, the ATA’s National Accounting & Finance Council Annual Conference & Exhibition has been rescheduled for Nov. 17-19, 2020, at the Charlotte Marriott City Center.
  • The Movin’On World Summit, originally planned for June 3-5, in Montreal, has been canceled.
  • The National Association of Fleet Administrators’ 2020 Institute & Expo will now take place on Sept. 18-20, 2020, at the Indiana Convention Center.
  • WasteExpo, originally scheduled for May 4-7, in New Orleans, has been rescheduled for Aug. 10-13.
