MTA elects board of directors
Manitoba Trucking Association (MTA) members elected the 2022-2023 board of directors at their 90th annual general meeting held April 1 in Winnipeg.
Members of the executive committee of the board include: Jason Dubois (president, Len Dubois Trucking); Jeffrey Odway (1st vice-president, Prairie International Container & Dray Services); Pauline Wiebe Peters (2nd vice-president, Payne Transportation); and Bernie Driedger (past president, Portage Transport); as well as executive members-at-large Brent Arnold (Arnold Bros. Transport), Ryan Mitchell (Wildwood Transport), and Trent Siemens (Kleysen Group).
MTA past presidents include: Al Lepp, Redline Transport; Gary Arnold, Arnold Bros. Transport; Gil Tetrault, Tetrault Transport; Greg Arndt, Jade Transport; John Erik Albrechtsen; Norm Blagden, Searcy Trucking; and Tom Payne Jr., Payne Transportation.
Honorary lifetime directors for the MTA are George Engel and Gerald Reimer.
