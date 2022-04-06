MTA elects board of directors

Manitoba Trucking Association (MTA) members elected the 2022-2023 board of directors at their 90th annual general meeting held April 1 in Winnipeg.

Members of the executive committee of the board include: Jason Dubois (president, Len Dubois Trucking); Jeffrey Odway (1st vice-president, Prairie International Container & Dray Services); Pauline Wiebe Peters (2nd vice-president, Payne Transportation); and Bernie Driedger (past president, Portage Transport); as well as executive members-at-large Brent Arnold (Arnold Bros. Transport), Ryan Mitchell (Wildwood Transport), and Trent Siemens (Kleysen Group).

(Photo: MTA)

MTA past presidents include: Al Lepp, Redline Transport; Gary Arnold, Arnold Bros. Transport; Gil Tetrault, Tetrault Transport; Greg Arndt, Jade Transport; John Erik Albrechtsen; Norm Blagden, Searcy Trucking; and Tom Payne Jr., Payne Transportation.

Honorary lifetime directors for the MTA are George Engel and Gerald Reimer.