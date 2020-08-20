MTA mourns former GM Al Harris

WINNIPEG, Man. — The Manitoba Trucking Association is mourning former general manager Al Harris, who passed away Aug. 10. He was 86.

Harris was born in Birmingham, England. He emigrated to Canada in 1957 to work for the Bank of Montreal in Winnipeg.

In 1979, Harris began a career with the MTA as general manager, until he retired in 1997.

Al Harris. (Photo: Mackenzie Funeral Home)

As general manager, he was integral to the creation of the MTA Convention and Truck Show, the association said.

“He helped strengthen and invigorate the committee structure of the MTA, and was involved with issues related to the Workers Compensation Board,” it added.

Harris also contributed to the MTA’s close relationship with the Manitoba Employer’s Council.

“Finally, he helped MTA members maneuver their way through deregulation, one of the biggest issues of the trucking industry over the past few decades,” the association said.

Harris is survived by his wife Julie, son Mark (Doreen), daughter Deb (George), granddaughter Sam and great-grandsons Vincent and Jensen.