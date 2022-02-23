MTO grounds trucking businesses involved in ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests
The Ontario Ministry of Transportation has effectively shut down 39 trucking businesses in the wake of a crackdown on so-called Freedom Convoy protesters.
Responding to questions from trucknews.com, the ministry confirmed that 12 suspension and seizure orders were issued to Ontario-based large truck operators involved in the protests, suspending their operating authority throughout Canada, and issuing an order to seize all the plates registered to them.
Protesters from outside the province faced sanctions of their own.
Twenty-seven seizure orders were issued to large truck operators from outside the province, banning them from operating any commercial motor vehicle in Ontario.
The names of the sanctioned businesses, as well as the number of affected trucks, were not revealed.
“In an effort to preserve future police investigations into the illegal occupation in Ottawa, the ministry will not release the names of affected businesses at this time,” a ministry spokesperson said.
Plates were also suspended for 24 passenger vehicles from Ontario, and 34 passenger vehicles from outside the province.
Ottawa Police say 115 vehicles were towed during the protests.
The government has over stepped it’s boundaries. You cry when the product can get to the stores you cry when the manufacturers can get their products. But now you take their rights away when you need them most. Politicians and OTA and manufacturers of you think this emergency act and Doug Fords tantrum is going to help you it’s not it make the country the province more divided of corrupt politicians than it ever has.
Well said a lot truck drivers working support the protest about choice and gov controls. This is a very bad day for truck drivers and no foreign students should get driver permits for big trucks until issues like parking overtime pay hourly pay and medical coverage of they get injured or sick at work.
All of the affected trucking companies were not doing any delivering or transporting or working during this 3 week Occupation. They had no intent on doing any of that for as long as this charade lasted.
They deserve every punishment they get.
Well over 90% of Canadian truckers are vaccinated and doing their jobs. The terrorist occupation of Otttawa has consequences. Government didn’t divide Canadians — the vast majority of us care about people besides ourselves. Health care professionals get to decide when mandates end — not random citizens. In other words, to anyone who supported the overthrow of a duly elected government: get out of my country.
GOOD VERY GOOD
JAIL TIME NEXT
These individuals that participated in the illeagal Occupation who were associated with Organizer’s with Radicalized Racist Ideology’s . They have Threatened, Manipulated,Harrassed,,closed the border’s for no reason then the agenda that they set out to do. It wasn’t for Health,welfare of everyone in Canada. It was to effect everyone’s livly hood ,with foreign and domestic Money raised donated to support these actions so they could get there point accrossed and harm our Country .The Parents and Organizer’s used children as a weaponized tool ,to stage it so it looks like a family event (Canada day). But is the fartest thing from the truth. My own experience because I am in Heath Care Field being yelled obscentities while being told we kill children .In a different City by protesters . It is and has happened though out our Country to the very people who would help them no thoughts about it. Since the beginning of the Pandemic many these situations have happened.We absolutily understand about Isolating, and wearing PPE ,we lived it. Why is because helping others is the right thing to do .Only makes our Country stronger, and reconize that it is made up of many different culture’s , it’s horrible to think that we still have Radical Racist Ideolgy around is so wrong, harms many people’s lives. These Idologies have to cease , anyone that looks the other way and not willing to stop it by speaking up because they have hatred for someone’s Culture, Race,Sexuality many other differences that they don’t understand. The key to understanding is Educating oneself.
I am a triple vaxed retired truck driver. I don’t agree 100% with the freedom convoy but I know I don’t agree with you or our governments. It must be hard to go through life as hateful as you seem to be. Maybe you need the wake up call and educate yourself.
This is unconscionable for the MTO to seize these licenses and shut down these trucking operations in a free and democratic country.
Or maybe we are now a Communist Country under Trudeau.
The Emergency Act was not required, as all Trudeau had to do was remove the Vaccine Mandate.
Trudeau created the problem by evoking the Vaccine Mandate and then used the Emergency Act to solve it.
Corruption all around working under the WEF.
Blaine Mitton
The Prime Minister whomever he or she might be and whatever party they represent should never be bullied by thugs into making policy decisions. Should a democratically elected gov’t do whatever a group of babies that occupy a city tries wants done?
This group tried to stage a literal coup and harrased citizens of a city for 3 weeks.
The emergency act had NOTHING to do with this. These “protestors” were breaking all kinds of provincial and municipal laws left and right. The OPS was too impotent to do anything about it and Ford just stood around and watched.
Premier Ford has truly proved he is an Edsel. He has not listened and is driving his private Pharma agenda. scary
People who call these truckers names and accuse them of being racist and somehow insurgents had better start providing proof or they should be sued for defamation.
This has gone too far, it’s time us in the industry come together. Look at the way we are treated by everyone. To the government we are just another person they are looking at to collect taxes, to the corporations we are just a number that can be replaced at anytime, to the regular person truck drivers and mechanics are high school drop outs. Most of us work our butts off to retire with no pension and endless medical issues. We deserve better.
This is how communism works. First you enact an emergency order, then you make up a pile of new laws limiting basic rights. Then you gather information on all parties that oppose you and criminalize them with jail, taking away their jobs, taking away their possessions, make their names public so they become outcasts.
This becomes the lesson for anybody else that dares to oppose their mandate. Crush the little private business while controlling all the big business. This is so wrong.
I see comments on both sides of the issue.
The demonstrators had these issues that were forefront in their demands:
1) No vaccine requirements for cross-border travel
2) See the Trudeau government step down.
3) End to vaccine mandates
Lets address No 1. The requirement is reciprocal with the US. If they are not vaccinated, they can’t cross into the US, so it doesn’t matter whether or not Canada has a requirement, this would not be an issue as they would not be able to cross into the US
No 2: The government is one that has been elected by the people – as mandated by our constitution. One can achieve this by voting at the ballot box. If you didn’t vote, a blockade is not the answer. Those who push this outside the ballot box, are pushing sedition – and the response to this is never pleasant. Seizure of plates, suspending of commercial licenses – are the result. That said the government is willing to let bygones be bygones, provided the other parties articulate their contrition.
3) Vaccine mandates – are a provincial guideline – they are not at federal level, except when it comes to federal properties, trains, busses and aircraft. The lock downs have been painful, yes. Now that we have a high degree of vaccinations – we see the severity of COVID decreasing – the manatee are easing.
In summary – a demonstration should be to make the voice heard, but not disrupt society or be abusive to others. We live in a beautiful country, with amazing people. Lets keep that as our focal point – and express our sentiments at the ballot box – not with vigilante style actions
The removal of Trudeau was never asked for?? I don’t know were that has come from other then the media.
So we reduce the amount of truckers that get to work affecting the supply chain..
Then people protest that decision. We arrest them, prosecute them without due process.
As they protest supply chains hurt.
Now we take large companies off the road and reduce futher the supply chain crisis.
Do the people making the decisions think at all about their actions?
Its not like these companies murdered someone on the road. Drove equipment that was not cared for, or violated any rules under mots rules.
How about we take carries off the road that force drivers to violate rules, break the law or use visa drivers as human slaves.
Just flipping wow!
Where is the list of companies found?
Actions, meet consequences.
I’ve already said this , but welcome to the new COMMUNIST Canada.
What’s next?