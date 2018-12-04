NACV Show is growing, coming to Atlanta October 28-31

ATLANTA, Ga. — The North American Commercial Vehicle Show (NACV Show) is growing.

The biennial B2B trucking industry trade show that focuses on the needs of fleet owners, managers and decision makers, announced today that all of the major Class 8 truck manufacturers will return to the NACV Show 2019.

Industry leaders returning to display and launch their latest products include Daimler Trucks North America’s Freightliner and Western Star brands, Volvo Trucks, Mack Trucks, Navistar’s International Trucks brand and Hino Trucks, to name a few. In addition, Paccar’s Peterbilt and Kenworth will exhibit for the first time at NACV Show 2019.

Leading trailer manufacturers and top tier suppliers, including Bendix, BorgWarner, Bosch, ConMet, Continental, Cooper Tire, Cummins Inc., Dana, Dorsey Trailer, Great Dane, Hendrickson, Holland, Hyundai Translead, Meritor, SAF Holland, Tenneco, Thermo King, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., Wabash and WABCO, have signed on to exhibit at the Georgia World Congress Center from October 28-31, 2019.

The NACV Show is growing and will cover 530,000 square feet of net exhibition space in 2019 up from 370,000 net square feet in 2017. Next year’s trade show will span the entire Building B and expand into Building A at the Georgia World Congress Center. The organizers expect to host more than 500 exhibitors up from 439 exhibitors in 2017.

OEMs will offer exclusive looks at their latest model power units and trailers, advanced driver assistance systems, fuel efficiency equipment, safety technologies and electronic logging devices. New features at the NACV Show 2019 include a broader array of maintenance services, high-quality truck accessories, driver retention and recruiting services.

“Since its 2017 launch in Atlanta, the NACV Show continues to impress the industry with its cutting-edge demonstrations of commercial vehicle innovations and technologies,” said Larry Turner, president and CEO of Hannover Fairs USA (HFUSA), the NACV Show’s co-organizer with partner Newcom Media. “We are excited to expand the event’s footprint and offerings next year, and to continue to focus on the needs of a larger audience of fleet owners, fleet managers, fleet maintenance managers and other key decision makers from across North America.”

More than 15,000 fleet management attendees are expected to visit the show in 2019, or more than double the number of attendees at the inaugural event.

“The inaugural NACV Show was designated a Gold 100 Awards honoree by Trade Show Executive Magazine, acknowledging the scope of our first show’s accomplishments and industry innovations,” said Joe Glionna, president of Newcom Media. “Again in 2019, we look forward to showcasing the industry’s top OEMs and solutions providers and to featuring new product categories plus a variety of educational and tutorial sessions both on the floor and immediately before the show floor opens every day during the event.”

For more information about exhibiting, contact Bill Fox, senior director of industrial events at HFUSA at +1 (773) 796-4250 ext. 248 or bfox@hfusa.com. To attend, contact Ashley Olian, audience development manager at HFUSA at +1 (773) 796-4250 ext. 225 or aolian@hfusa.com.