NAL Insurance rolls out new mobile app

LONDON, Ont. — NAL Insurance has launched a new free mobile application designed to rank truck drivers by overall driving performance.

According to the insurance group, the app, named Good Driver, will be available for both iPhone and Android users as part of a pilot project in February.

The app tracks driving behavior, awarding points for miles of good driving and reducing points for critical events that have been found to increase the likelihood of an accident. These events include fast acceleration, hard braking, hard cornering, highway speeding, and distracted driving.

“The majority of our injury claims costs are now coming from Motor Vehicle Accidents (MVAs). We need to develop a ways to reward good drivers who are helping to keep claims costs down and reducing accidents,” said Aaron Lindsay, v.p. of marketing at NAL Insurance.

The pilot program will run from February 1 – April 30. Drivers and staff can nominate their fleet for the free Pilot Program by sending an email to info@nalinsurance.com. This Pilot will be initially limited to 20 fleets. The best driver at each participating fleet will receive a $100 Visa gift card. All driving data will be kept private for the pilot, except for each driver’s overall score and ranking which can be attached to a driver’s profile and picture or remain anonymous.

The first fleet to commit to the Pilot was Transpro Freight Systems, a four-time Best Fleets To Drive For carrier.

“At Transpro, safety is a culture not just a department. The Good Driver app coupled along with our recognition programs, will allow us to continue to reward our fleet of Professional Drivers.” said Mike Frolick, director of safety and compliance at Transpro. “With distracted driving being the leading cause of collisions on our roadways, Transpro has committed to road user safety programs and operating safely around the general motoring public . The program offered by NAL is once again, a winning combination that we value and look forward to putting into gear.”

C.A.T. is another company that has committed to join the pilot.

“Our company is very interested in innovative technologies that can help reduce accidents and make our roads safer, particularly those that help to reinforce good driving habits by our professional drivers and therefore we are very happy to be able to trial the Good Driver app,” said Sheldon Hayes, director of safety, compliance and recruitment at C.A.T.

To see all the fleets participating and for more information about the app please visit www.gooddriverapp.com.