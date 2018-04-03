Navistar hires Baumann as senior v.p. of strategy and planning

LISLE, Ill. — Navistar announced today that Friedrich W. Baumann has joined the company as senior vice-president, strategy and planning.

Baumann comes to Navistar after a 24-year career at Daimler Trucks, where he most recently served as senior vice-president at Daimler Trucks North America heading its aftermarket business unit.

“Friedrich is a proven leader whose breadth of international, corporate and operating experience in our industry will serve Navistar well as we build on our momentum for continued long-term success,” said Troy A. Clarke, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Navistar. “We are confident that Friedrich will drive great ideas and bring new perspectives to our strategy and planning function as we pursue sustainable, profitable growth.”

In his new position, Baumann will lead Navistar’s strategic planning, product planning and analytics teams. He will also oversee Navistar’s strategic alliance with Volkswagen Truck and Bus. He reports to Clarke and serves on the company’s senior leadership team.

“I am eager to be joining Navistar at this exciting time in the company’s history,” Baumann said. “Troy and the team have done a great job of positioning Navistar for long-term success and I look forward to doing my part in further developing this winning culture and working with the entire team to drive growth, market leadership and sustainable profitability because of uncompromising customer dedication.”