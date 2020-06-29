NB Covid-19 tests for truck drivers change locations

FREDERICTON, N.B. – New Brunswick continues to test the province’s truck drivers for Covid-19, but the voluntary program is changing locations.

As of June 26, the collection of swab specimens will end at the Saint Jacques weigh scale, but begin at the Salisbury weigh scales, the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association (APTA) reports.

The swabs will be collected from Tuesday through Friday.

The Covid-19 testing station established at the St. Jacques scale house. (Photo: Province of New Brunswick)

“Longhaul truck drivers who do not have symptoms at the time of testing do not have to self-isolate while awaiting the test result,” New Brunswick Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said in a memo when the testing began at Saint Jacques in late May.

“Truckers who are asymptomatic at the time of testing, whose test comes back positive, will be contacted by Public Health and instructions will be provided to immediately self-isolate.”

