New Brunswick announces carbon pricing program

DIEPPE, N.B. – The province of New Brunswick has announced its carbon pricing model which will be in effect in 2018.

The program is a carbon levy that will be taken from the fuel and diesel tax in place today. The money collected from the levy will go into a climate change fund to be re-distributed to industry emitters to invest in order to reduce their carbon footprint.

“This is a great approach from the province and we applaud the Gallant government for introducing a program that will not be just a cash grab. This model will collect money towards a climate change fund in order to invest in new technology and change behavior,” said Jean-Marc Picard, executive director of the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association (APTA). “It will capture a carbon price and at the same time will not buckle the industry or the general public with another tax. Since we have the highest diesel tax in the country, we feel that this is a great approach showing a good vision by the premier.”

Also part of the program, new industrial performance standards will be implemented as well and administered by the federal government for large emitters of GHG. The province is working closely with facilities emitting more than 50,000 tonnes of GHG annually and these industries will be captured in the performance standards set out.

“Over the past few years, the trucking industry in Atlantic Canada has already invested millions in technology on our trucks that helped reduce the carbon footprint, therefore we have already contributed significantly towards the goals set out by government.” said Picard. “We believe this approach is exemplary and should be adopted by other provinces.”