New president at Wilson’s Truck Lines

James Wilson Sr. is proud to announce the appointment of James Wilson Jr. as President of Wilson’s Truck Lines.

James Jr.’s most recent assignment of Vice President Operations has served to complement his extensive experience since returning to Wilson’s Truck Lines in 2019. James Jr. did take a sabbatical for a period of time to further develop his skills by working and gaining insights beyond the family business, but his passion to carry on the legacy brought him back to pursue his goal of becoming the fourth generation Wilson at the helm. Since his return, he has proven his value and desire to deliver meaningful contribution to ensure the family business remains one of the most desirable places to work within the industry. James Jr. brings with him a strong passion for Superior Customer Service.