New truck parking opens near border

WINDSOR, Ont. – A new parking lot for trucks and trailers has opened close to the Ambassador Bridge in Amherstburg, Ont.

Phase 1 of Townline Parking is complete with spaces for up to 40 vehicles, said company owner Joel Bezaire.

He said the property has been approved by the Town of Amherstburg and County of Essex as a truck terminal.

The site is in an area designated as heavy industrial zone.

“We have received great support from the Town of Amherstburg and the Windsor Essex-County Economic Development Corp. (WEEDC) to pursue this venture as it aligns with their vision,” he said.

Phase 1 of Townline Parking is now complete. Photo: Joel Bezaire

He said fleets had expressed interest in securing space at the site for their drivers so that they will be able to log their sleeper berth time.

“Since the introduction of electronic logs, many drivers are finding it harder to find spaces,” Bezaire said.

“We just don’t have time anymore to be moving trucks around because everything gets marked up in the logbook. Time is money.”

Spaces start at $125/month.

Townline Parking has approval to build up to 200 spots, Bezaire said.

“It is part of a bigger piece of property. The ultimate dream would be to turn it into a truck mall.”