Nikola relocating battery manufacturing months ahead of schedule

Nikola says it will move its battery manufacturing activities from Cypress, Calif., to Coolidge, Ariz., by April 2023 – months before the shift was expected to be complete.

The move will bring the OEM’s truck assembly, fuel cell production module assembly, battery module and pack production under one roof. Automation on the battery line will also help improve quality and increase efficiency, the company says.

“Over the past several months, the Nikola team has been working to ensure the battery production transition plan was seamless and on schedule,” Nikola president and CEO Michael Lohscheller said in a press release. “We are pleased with the speed in which the plan has occurred and are grateful for the Cypress team’s contribution.”

California will continue to be home to battery-related engineering activities that will focus on developing the next generation of software and modules for the battery management system.

Nikola acquired Cypress-based Romeo Power in October 2022, and announced plans to relocate the battery manufacturing to Coolidge in January 2023.

Romeo counted Nikola as its largest customer when it was required.