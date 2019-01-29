Nominations closing soon for TTSAO/PayBright Instructor of the Year award

HAMILTON, Ont. — The Truck Training Schools of Ontario (TTSAO) is looking for the best truck driving instructor in the province.

Nominations are closing soon, on February 14, for the TTSAO/PayBright Instructor of the Year award. This new award will be presented during a special ceremony at this year’s Annual TTSAO Conference on February 26-27 at the Centre for Health and Safety Innovation (CHSI) in Mississauga.

This award is open to any school or carrier, private or for-hire, who is a member of TTSAO and operates in Ontario and has instructors training new and existing drivers who operate commercial vehicles.

Charlie Charalambous, director of communications and public relations for the TTSAO said: “Without qualified professional instructors the transportation industry, in all sectors, would be in big trouble. It’s time we recognize these professionals who put in so much time and effort to help others. Don’t miss your opportunity to nominate a deserving instructor now.”

The nomination form can be downloaded from the TTSAO website at www.ttsao.com.

Criteria includes:

A minimum of 10 years variable experience

Clean abstract

Must be employed full-time

Support letters

Industry and community volunteerism

“This a terrific opportunity for a company and their people to nominate and be recognized for contributing to road safety, education and the betterment of our industry,” added Charalambous.