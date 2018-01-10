Nominations now open for Canadian Fleet Maintenance Manager of the Year award

TORONTO, Ont. — Nominations are now open for the 28th annual Canadian Fleet Maintenance Manager of the Year award.

Presented by Volvo Trucks Canada, the award is reserved for a fleet maintenance manager in recognition of his/her outstanding performance and contribution to the heavy duty trucking industry. The award is presented annually at the Canadian Fleet Maintenance Summit, which, this year, takes place on April 18 at the International Centre in Toronto.

The nominated individual is chosen by an independent judging panel based on criteria’s such as scheduled maintenance programs, in-house training initiatives, and contributions to the industry and community in general.

Nominations can be submitted online through the Canadian Fleet Maintenance Summit website and will close February 16.

You can learn more about the eligibility criteria and past winners at www.trucksummit.ca.