Nominations open for Female Driver of the Year

PLOVER, Wis. — Women In Trucking Association (WIT) is seeking nominations for the 2021 Female Driver of the Year award.

The annual award, sponsored by Walmart, recognizes outstanding female professional drivers who lead the industry in safety standards while actively working to enhance the public image of the trucking industry.

The contest is open to any female driver who has safely driven at least 1 million consecutive, accident-free miles.

The driver must be nominated by her employer, and must have three years of experience with that company.

The finalists and overall winner will be recognized at the 2021 Salute to Women Behind the Wheel event at the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) in Louisville, Ky., on March 26.

The winner will be chosen based on her safety record, positive community contributions, and impact on the public image of the trucking industry. She will receive a plaque and commemorative ring.

Susie De Ridder, a company driver with Armour Transportation Systems in New Brunswick, was the winner of the inaugural award last year.

Click here to nominate.