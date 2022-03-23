North American trans-border trucking freight valued at $69B in January

North American trans-border trucking freight in January 2022 was valued at $69 billion (Cdn $86.7 billion), up 12.9% for the same month last year, carrying 60.6% of value of all modes of transport.

(Illustration: U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics)

U.S.-Canada truck freight was valued at $29.3 billion, the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics said in a press release, noting that it made up 51.5% of all northern border freight.

Data revealed the value of trans-border freight between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, moved by all modes of transportation was $113.7 billion, up 20.6% compared to January 2021. Freight moved by rail was worth $15.5 billion.

January 2022 trans-border freight rose 17.1% compared to $97.1 billion in January 2020. Freight between the U.S. and Canada totaled $56.8 billion. Total U.S.-Canada freight was up 24.1%, with trucks accounting for $29.3 billion worth of goods.

Detroit, MI, connected to Windsor, Ont. via the Ambassador Bridge was one of the top three busiest truck border ports, handling $8.5 billion in freight.