Nova Permits buys Ont.-based Secure Specialize
Nova Permits announced the acquisition of Secure Specialized with the integration of its assets, services and operations.
Clifford, Ont.-based Secure Specialize has been providing routing, logistics, and pilot car services to all specialized transport companies in the province, the northeastern U.S., and western Canada for the past 12 years.
“After the acquisition of ERDT in Eastern Quebec last fall, the integration of Secure Specialized confirms our commitment to share our expertise with all specialized carriers operating across Canada,” said Stéphane Labillois, president of Nova Permits and Pilot Cars, in a news release.
