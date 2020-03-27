Obituary: Michael Ham, 1958-2020

TORONTO, Ont. – Michael Ham, winner of the 2018 Omnitracs – Ontario Trucking Association Service to Industry Award, has passed away at the age of 62.

The industry executive had served as a vice-president at Omnitracs and Shaw Communications.

“Michael represented everything that is good in our industry – hard work, loyalty, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to making the trucking industry better for everyone who works in it,” the Ontario Trucking Association said in a statement.

A memorial mass and celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date because of social distancing measures established during the Covid-19 pandemic. But friends and family are asked to participate in a “Cheers to Mike Ham” moment that will be shared through social media after 7 p.m. on Saturday.

“At 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020, we will take a moment to toast a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend,” his family says. “Please take a picture of you and your loved ones sharing a drink in honur of Mike. We ask that you send us your pictures so we can incorporate them into our Celebration of Life at a later date. Please pass this message along so all of Mike’s friends and family can cherish the memories.”

The pictures can be uploaded to Twitter using the hashtag #CheerstoMikeHam and tagging @ontruck.

His family will also help to raise funds for cancer research at Princess Margaret Hospital, through the Northern Pass Bike Ride, which Ham had participated in.

Michael’s full obituary is available online here.