Omnitracs acquires VisTracks

DALLAS, Texas — Omnitracs has announced the acquisition of VisTracks, a leading provider of device-agnostic, SaaS-based compliance solutions to the transportation and logistics industry.

The acquisition builds on the Omnitracs One platform vision, and further enhances the company’s device-agnostic hardware and OEM strategy, the company said Monday.

Through the acquisition, Omnitracs will add about 60,000 vehicles onto the Omnitracs One platform, it said.

“Omnitracs is dedicated to driving innovation and providing the best possible solutions to our customers, and the acquisition of VisTracks only furthers that commitment,” said Ray Greer, CEO of Omnitracs.

“We are pleased to welcome the VisTracks team of experienced technology professionals and reseller partners into the Omnitracs family.”

The VisTracks architecture provides a lightweight, mobile device-based and cloud-enabled solution, which will allow Omnitracs to quickly go-to-market with OEM-integrated solutions.

Omnitracs is preparing to release early versions of the integrated software in late 2020.