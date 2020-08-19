Omnitracs appoints new marketing chief

DALLAS, Texas – Omnitracs has announced the appointment of Amy Barzdukas to the newly created role of chief marketing officer.

In this position, Barzdukas will be responsible for leading the global marketing of Omnitracs products and services, the fleet management solutions provider said Wednesday.

Amy Barzdukas. (Photo: Omnitracs)

Omnitracs added that it has committed to redefining the driver experience with new cloud-native technologies, like Omnitracs One.

“We’ve been looking for a leader who can increase awareness of these technological advancements and cement our position as the market innovator,” said Greg Nelson, chief commercial officer at Omnitracs.

“Amy’s track record of driving revenue growth in new product areas combined with her deep expertise in brand messaging and brand strategy makes her a vital asset to our team.”

Barzdukas has 25 years of experience in marketing.

Prior to joining Omnitracs, she served as executive vice-president and chief marketing officer at Poly, where she led a global team of over 180 marketers and communications personnel.

Barzdukas has bachelor’s degree in arts from Abilene Christian University of Texas.