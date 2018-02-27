Omnitracs to host virtual roundtable on women in trucking

DALLAS, Texas — Omnitracs is hosting a virtual roundtable on March 7 to discuss recruitment and retention tactics and current experiences of women in the trucking industry.

According to organizers, panelists speaking at the roundtable include Ellen Voie, founder and CEO of Women in Trucking; Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, president and CEO of Garner Trucking, Inc; and Lauren Domnick, senior director of analytics and modeling at Omnitracs.

Topics include:

· Navigating the challenges of being a woman in a male-dominate industry

· How mentoring can enhance the overall industry experience

· Adopting technology to promote recruitment and safety

· Harassment in the workplace and tools that can help diminish the concern

· How to set women up for a successful career in the trucking industry

Throughout the discussion, attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions for the Q&A held at the end of the event. The event is set for March 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 EST.

To register for the event, click here.