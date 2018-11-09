Omnitracs’ Mike Ham wins Service to Industry Award

TORONTO, Ont. — After years of presenting the Service to Industry Award at the OTA’s annual executive conference, Mike Ham finally won it.

Ham was presented the award, sponsored by Omnitracs and the OTA on Nov. 8, during the OTA’s annual awards dinner for his dedication to the trucking industry. He is the second OTA allied trades member to be honored with the award.

Mike grew up in Richmond Hill, Ont. He graduated from York University in Business Development and soon after went to work for Motorola in a variety of sales and marketing roles. After 10 years he did a short stint with Cantel/Rogers Wireless before finding a home at Cancom Tracking in 1995, which would eventually become Shaw Tracking and, now, Omnitracs. He has been a proud, long-time OTA Allied Trades member and loyal supporter of the organization as a whole.

“I will wear this award for the rest of my life, as a badge of honor. Thank you,” Ham said upon accepting the award.

You can watch the commemorative video for Ham, here.

