Omnitracs names new chief product officer

DALLAS, Texas – Omnitracs today announced the appointment of Paul Nagy as chief product officer (CPO).

In this role, Nagy will be responsible for defining overall product strategy, and delivery across the entire product portfolio.

“As Omnitracs enters its next phase of innovation, Paul’s expertise will be instrumental in helping our customers succeed by deepening our current capabilities and creating new ones,” said Ray Greer, CEO of Omnitracs. “His experience with leading and building product teams will help broaden our technology roadmap and deliver continued business results.”

Nagy is a seasoned software and technology leader, bringing more than 25 years of experience to the role. Prior to joining Omnitracs, Nagy held various senior-level roles at CDK Global, ADP, Cobalt Group, Apple and NeXT Software. Most recently, he served as the chief product officer for CDK Global.

“Omnitracs is the pioneer of the transportation software and solution industry and serves as an example of how to innovate as the market transforms and embraces new technologies,” said Nagy. “I look forward to helping Omnitracs deliver next-level fleet management solutions to its customers.”