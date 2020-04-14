ONroute extends free coffee offer

TORONTO, Ont. — ONroute is extending its Keep ON Trucking initiative, and offering truck drivers free coffee every Wednesday until mid-May.

The travel-plaza chain launched the initiative last week.

The company said Tuesday it decided to extend the program because of the “phenomenal” response it received from truck drivers.

“We have decided to continue showing our appreciation for their hard work,” said CEO Melanie Teed-Murch.

ONroute operates 23 travel plazas across Ontario and is currently providing 24/7 access to fuel, washrooms, truck parking, and food and beverages via takeout, drive-through, and grab-and-go options.

The company said it has implemented a number of precautionary measures to ensure that ONroute remains a clean and safe places for travelers to stop along their journey.