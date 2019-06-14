ONroute Service Centres sold

TORONTO, Ont. – ONroute Service Centres – a chain of 23 service plazas and rest areas with a presence along major Ontario highways – has been sold to Arjun Infrastructure Partners (AIP) and Fengate Asset Management.

ONroute has the exclusive right to operate commercial service centres that have direct access to highways 400 and 401, and also has the first right of refusal to develop such centres on all non-tolled 400-series highways. It had been owned by KD Infrastructure and a Canadian subsidiary of HMSHost Corporation and certain affiliates.

Terms of the deal, which closed May 26, have not been disclosed.

The locations have been running for more than seven years and operate under a 50-year concession agreement with the Province of Ontario.

AIP manages Welcome Break, the second-largest motorway service area in the United Kingdom.

“AIP intends to continue building ONroute’s strong offering for the benefit of the province’s population and AIP is pleased to be joining forces with Fengate, who have extensive experience of managing critical social infrastructure in North America and particularly in Ontario,” said Charles Hazelwood, a partner in AIP.