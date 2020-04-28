Ontario 511 highlights truck parking, facilities

TORONTO, Ont. – The Ontario Ministry of Transportation is expanding the availability of truck parking and rest areas during the fight against Covid-19, identifying the locations though its 511 information service.

The rest areas, along with truck-friendly restaurants , can now be found on Ontario 511’s interactive map and text reports .

Forty-five rest areas are now open, while truck parking is available at 32 inspection stations, and 14 truck lay-bys with portable washrooms are available at most stations.

Through a partnership with Metrolinx and the Ontario Trucking Association (OTA), access is also available in one GO station parking lot, five Park ‘n Ride lots, and one commuter carpool lot in the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area. Each of the sites has toilets and hand-washing stations.

All 23 ONroute travel plazas are also open for takeout and drive-thru services, and offer washrooms with enhanced cleaning.

Ontario 511 offers rest area information through its new Trucker Mode, while a layer on the map includes Truck Rest Areas and privately owned Truck Friendly Stops, including available washrooms, take-out, vegetarian options and more. That, too, comes through OTA.