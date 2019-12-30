Ontario bolsters fight against emissions ‘delete kits’

TORONTO, Ont. — Ontario is taking action to reduce smog-causing pollutants by targeting the use of emissions-control “delete kits” in the trucking industry.

In two Decision Notices posted just before Christmas, the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) outlined its processes, action plan and timelines for addressing environmentally non-compliant carriers using delete kits.

The notices outlined the regulatory process for developing the electronic test to detect emissions tampering, the implementation of an environmental test component in the annual safety inspection for a truck, and the amendments that transfer responsibility for vehicle emission inspections and enforcement from the MECP to the Ministry of Transportation.

It also highlighted how the non-compliant sector of the industry lobbied against this important environment initiative.

“Many comments were received about enforcement actions regarding the tampering or defeating of emissions control systems,” it said.

The Ontario Trucking Association quickly welcomed the move against non-compliant carriers.

“The non-compliant portion of our industry is becoming more brazen – to the extent of actually identifying themselves as lawbreakers to government and claiming they are above the law,” said OTA president Stephen Laskowski.

“Apparently, some in our sector actually believe governments should shield them from the same laws imposed on all compliant businesses,” he said.

The association also urged shippers to show leadership by addressing transportation service providers who may be moving their freight through delete-kit vehicles and polluting the environment.