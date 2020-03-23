Ontario closes Drive Test Centres effective immediately

TORONTO, Ont. – Ontario is closing the Drive Test Centres and part-time Travel Point locations effective immediately.

“Based on the advice of Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, all full-time DriveTest Centres and part-time Travel Point locations will be closed. The closures will take effect March 23, 2020 until further notice,” Deputy Premier Christine Elliot and Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney say in a joint statement.

They confirm that no licence applicants will lose test fees as a result of the closures, and the “fail to keep appointment” penalties will also be waived.

“We have a responsibility to Ontarians to ensure that we take every possible step to enable social distancing and prevent the spread of Covid-19,” they said.