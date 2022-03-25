Ontario dump truck driver stabbed during protest

A truck driver protesting with fellow members of the Ontario Dump Truck Association (ODTA) was stabbed at a construction site in Vaughan, Ont., and sent to hospital Friday afternoon.

York Regional Police Constable Amy Boudreau said a suspect is in custody and the incident is being investigated. Boudreau said the status of the wounded man’s injuries was not known.

A video appears to show a man wielding a knife as a protester falls to the ground with a stab wound in his lower back. TruckNews.com has obscured the suspect’s face. (Video screen capture: ODTA)

A video supplied by the ODTA shows someone lunging at the protester who falls to the ground. The man walks away with a knife in his hand and climbs into a truck. The victim then stands up and others around him point to his back, and blood can be seen coming from a wound. The video ends as the truck drives away.

ODTA said in a press release that its members have been targeted by large construction companies with threats and intimidation since the job action began.

“Members were peacefully protesting at the job site. It’s a shame on this industry for having something like this happen,” ODTA spokesman Bob Punia told TruckNews.com. “We need to hold people accountable. These people are practicing their right to protest, given to us under the Charter, and to have someone stabbed and hospitalized, it is not something that we condone.”

Punia said the association will support the victim and his family and called on all levels of government to find solutions for the industry’s problems.

The ODTA members have been participating in several job actions this week, protesting stagnant wages in the face of increasing operating costs. They’ve also highlighted labor issues and safety regulations.



Hundreds of aggregate haulers have been protesting outside Ontario quarries over the past 12 days, demanding higher rates.