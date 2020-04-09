Ontario LCVs get reprieve from holiday restrictions

TORONTO, Ont. – Ontario’s Long Combination Vehicles (LCVs) have earned a reprieve from operating restrictions that apply during traditional long weekends.

“As of April 8, 2020, travel is permitted on the evening before a long weekend, and the last evening of the long weekend,” Deputy Registrar of Motor Vehicles Alfred Sean Doussept says in a related letter, citing measures linked to Covid-19.

The changes are in effect until further notice.

The other strict rules associated with the double 53-foot trailers continue to apply.

“This letter does not relieve the holder of their obligations with respect to all terms and conditions outlined in the permit and program. All applicable safety requirements must continue to be followed. Failure to do so will result in revocation of these permissions and compliance action by the ministry,” he says.

“Copies of the original permits, amendments, and this letter must always accompany the permitted vehicle and the permit holder. The permit holder must also surrender the aforementioned documents for inspection upon request of a police officer or an officer who is carrying out the provisions of the Highway Traffic Act.”

The move is being praised by the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC).

“We have members that use LCVs, and a lot of them are in the grocery resupply industry, which is critical at this time,” said council president Mike Millian. “Removing the long weekend restriction makes sense at a time like this, especially when the traffic on the road for the upcoming long weekend will be way below its normal long weekend peaks.”