Ontario makes Covid-19 testing easier for truckers

TORONTO, Ont. — Ontario is piloting a new system that will make it easier for truck drivers to access Covid-19 testing through a partnership with DriverCheck, the province announced Wednesday.

It is part of the government’s efforts to stop the spread of the pandemic.

Photo: iStock

“Expanding access to testing will help keep our truck drivers safe as they move essential goods throughout Ontario and across the border,” said Caroline Mulroney, minister of transportation.

DriverCheck, a private company that administers drug and alcohol testing for the trucking industry, will roll out the project in phases, and will run it until Sept. 8.

The program will allow truck drivers to access voluntary testing on a first-come, first-served basis at locations where there is high volume truck traffic, the province said.

Testing locations:

DriverCheck Clinic, Kitchener, starting July 8.

31 McBrine Dr, Unit 8, Kitchener, Ont. N2R 1J1

Hours of operation will be Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walk-ins available, or call 519-748-4658 to book in advance

Capacity: 100 tests/day.

The Flying J Truck Stop, Ayr, starting July 14.

Cochran Dr., Unit 5A, Ayr, Ont. N0B 1E0

Hours of operation will be Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walk-in.

Capacity: 100 tests/day.

Mobile testing at carrier locations.

DriverCheck will partner with carriers to go to a location convenient for their drivers.

Capacity: 10 mobile locations over the eight-week pilot

Ontario has also released a 511 app that provides up-to-date information for truck drivers during Covid-19.

“With this pilot project for truck drivers, we will be able to find cases faster, intervene earlier, reduce the spread and save lives,” said Christine Elliott, deputy premier and minister of health.

“As the province carefully reopens, it is critical that we all continue to follow public health advice such as practicing physical distancing, wearing a face covering when physical distancing is a challenge, and washing your hands thoroughly and frequently.”

Every year, $1.26 trillion worth of goods are moved by trucks on Ontario’s roads, according to government estimates.