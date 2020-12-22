Ontario to allow commercial road tests during lockdown

TORONTO, Ont. – Ontario will offer in-vehicle road tests for commercial drivers even as other road tests are cancelled during a provincial shutdown relating to Covid-19.

The shutdown begins at 12:01 am on Dec. 26, but the Ministry of Transportation says in a notice that commercial drivers play a “vital role in keeping goods moving and our store shelves stocked.”

Commercial in-vehicle road tests that are currently shut down in Grey regions will also resume on Dec. 29.

“Our first priority is protecting the health and safety of individuals, families and workers. As such the requirements for face coverings, health screening and temperature checks remain in place. Moreover, DriveTest centres will be subject to strict health protocols and appropriate action will be taken in every instance it is determined protocols were breached,” Paul Harbottle, director – program oversight and integrity branch, says in a related memo.

DriveTest centres will remain open for indoor services such as knowledge tests, although capacity limits and other Covid-19 measures will be in place.