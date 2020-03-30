Ontario’s provincially-regulated carriers may qualify for HoS exemptions

TORONTO, Ont. – With the declaration of a state of emergency in Ontario, some provincially-regulated trucking companies will now be able to take advantage of hours-of-service exemptions when carrying essential supplies in the fight against Covid-19.

The option for hours of service exemptions are designed to potentially assist provincially regulated motor carriers and their drivers engaged in the transport of essential supplies and equipment in the emergency relief efforts during the response to Covid-19 in Ontario, the Ontario Trucking Association has announced.

Carriers looking to pursue any of the exemptions should adhere to guidance related to federal exemptions outlined last week. More details on who qualifies can be found here. And a list of qualifying commodities can be found here.