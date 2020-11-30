OTA adds young leaders to its board

TORONTO, Ont. — The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) has elected 16 current and future leaders from the trucking industry as members of its board and Leadership Education and Development (LEAD) Committee for the 2020-22 term.

OTA originally awarded two non-voting seats on its board to the co-chairmen of its LEAD Committee in 2018 (one supplier and one carrier representative).

This year, to increase the engagement of youth on the board, OTA has added an additional four non-voting positions for the upcoming term.

The officers elected to the LEAD Committee, and named non-voting representatives on the OTA board for the upcoming two-year term are:

Jason Smith, J.D. Smith and Sons (LEAD Co-Chairman)

Peter Stefanovich, Left Lane Associates (LEAD Co-Chairman)

Stephanie Carruth, ONE for Freight

Kyle Erb, Erb Group of Companies

Sukhy Hayre, XTL Transport Inc.

Reagan Seymour, Kriska Holdings Ltd.

The individuals who were selected as at-large members of the LEAD Committee for the 2020-22 term are:

Megan Berry, Premier Bulk Systems

Nick Empey, Cooney Group of Companies

Sue Ann Corrighan, Tandet Management Inc.

Lindsay Di Giovanni, C.A.T. Inc.

Mohammad Khan, ISAAC Instruments

Bonnie Parkinson, XTL Transport Inc.

Jim Pereira, Onfreight Logistics

Marcus Sconci, BDO Canada LLP

Melissa Skelton, Skelton Truck Lines

Mitchell Thibert, Contrans Flatbed Group

The criteria used by the selection committee included: the successful completion of OTA’s LEAD programs; aspirations to be future OTA board members; a strong drive to promote OTA’s programs; diversity, and representation from fleets of various sizes/regions across the province, amongst other criteria.

“This is a great opportunity to work and collaborate with the OTA and top leaders in trucking,” said Jason Smith.

“All of the newly-appointed Next Gen/LEAD reps are looking forward to serving as the bridge between them and the promising individuals coming up across the industry.”

Added Peter Stefanovich, “I’m excited to engage young leaders in the thriving and constantly evolving transportation and supply chain sectors. I look forward to building on the foundation of the LEAD Committee and helping to expand our platform of successful young ambassadors across our industry.”

OTA’s LEAD Committee was formed as a way for Next Generation program graduates to be engaged in industry outreach and networking initiatives, assist in developing new programs, and other activities to connect and engage youth in our industry.

In early 2021, the committee will meet to discuss key initiatives and goals for the committee to focus on over the next two years.

The Nominations Committee members were Dan Einwechter of Challenger Motor Freight, James Steed of Steed Standard Transport and outgoing LEAD committee co-chairmen, Ryan Tilley of the Tandet Group and John Foss of Trailcon Leasing.

As the newly named OTA vice-chairman, James Steed will sit on the LEAD Committee as its board representative for the upcoming term.