OTA announces 2019-2020 Road Knight Team

TORONTO, Ont. – The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) is proud to knight seven exceptional professional truck drivers who will travel the province, promoting the industry to the media as well as sharing their experiences and knowledge of the trucking industry and highway safety with students and community groups.
This year’s team represents multiple segments of the industry including city and highway drivers, driver/trainers, truckload, LTL, refrigerated/reefer, and dangerous goods haulers, both small and large from Ontario.
The 2019-2020 OTA Road Knights Team is:
“OTA is honoured to have this group of professional, knowledgeable and enthusiastic truck drivers spread the message of road safety, promote the many career opportunities in trucking and proudly represent the industry to the public,” said OTA president Stephen Laskowski. “I also want to thank the carrier companies who sponsored these drivers for their commitment to this important industry program.”
The free, province-wide community outreach program selects elite transport drivers from OTA member companies to share their knowledge of sharing the road with a truck. Over the next two years, team members will participate in media interviews and speaking engagements in order to help improve road safety and increase awareness of the economic and social importance of the trucking industry. The Knights will also visit local schools with their trucks to introduce young people to the industry. Team members also participate in career fairs to promote awareness of the wide array of careers that are available.
The Road Knights team members were selected by a panel of representatives from the OPP, MTO, Road Knights Alumni, Truck News, 680 News, and OTA staff members.
To be considered for the team, drivers are nominated by their employer (or company they are contracted to in the case of an owner/operator). OTA then scrutinizes the applications and shortlists the candidates, who then appear before the selection committee to deliver a speech, participate in a personal interview, and prepare a detailed written statement outlining why he or she wants to serve on the team.
OTA Road Knights are available for community outreach events and will provide insight on sharing the road with a transport truck and how all road users can be partners in safety. Please contact Hina Brinkworth at 416-249-7401 ext. 234 or email hina.brinkworth@ontruck.org to book a free presentation by an OTA Road Knight for your school or community event.
