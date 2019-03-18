OTA announces 2019-2020 Road Knight Team

TORONTO, Ont. – The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) is proud to knight seven exceptional professional truck drivers who will travel the province, promoting the industry to the media as well as sharing their experiences and knowledge of the trucking industry and highway safety with students and community groups.

This year’s team represents multiple segments of the industry including city and highway drivers, driver/trainers, truckload, LTL, refrigerated/reefer, and dangerous goods haulers, both small and large from Ontario.

The 2019-2020 OTA Road Knights Team is:

William Hickey, Ajax, Ont., ONE for Freight

A former pro golfer in the 1980’s and Jr. AAA Hockey coach in Montreal, Bill is fully bilingual and brings a varied background, including driver training to the team.

A former pro golfer in the 1980’s and Jr. AAA Hockey coach in Montreal, Bill is fully bilingual and brings a varied background, including driver training to the team. Mike Iasparro, Maple, Ont., Canadian Tire

Mike brings a diverse career background with experience behind the wheel, training new drivers and technical training related to safety and compliance issues

Mike brings a diverse career background with experience behind the wheel, training new drivers and technical training related to safety and compliance issues Michael Mann, Kitchener, Ont., Trimac Transportation

Mike comes from a family of long-haul truck drivers. He began washing trucks at the age of 13. Mike enjoys coaching children’s soccer, playing hockey, golf and football.

Mike comes from a family of long-haul truck drivers. He began washing trucks at the age of 13. Mike enjoys coaching children’s soccer, playing hockey, golf and football. Kevin Matthews, Kitchener, Ont., Trans. Frt. McNamara Inc.

Kevin is a classic car enthusiast and an avid traveller that loves going on cruises. Kevin’s father was also a truck driver, and he brings extensive experience both on the road and training new drivers

Kevin is a classic car enthusiast and an avid traveller that loves going on cruises. Kevin’s father was also a truck driver, and he brings extensive experience both on the road and training new drivers Treana Moniz, Kitchener, Ont., Bison Transport

Treana was selected to be part of the Women in Trucking image team and is passionate about the employment of women in the industry. She enjoys learning about new technologies available in trucks today.

Treana was selected to be part of the Women in Trucking image team and is passionate about the employment of women in the industry. She enjoys learning about new technologies available in trucks today. Jackie Van Wynen, Niagara Falls, Ont., Zavcor Trucking Limited.

Jackie is passionate about the industry and is willing to go the extra mile when the job calls for it. When she’s not on the road Jackie loves exploring new places in her RV.

Jackie is passionate about the industry and is willing to go the extra mile when the job calls for it. When she’s not on the road Jackie loves exploring new places in her RV. Rod Verbeke, Sarnia, Ont., Trimac Transportation

Rod loves coaching Little League baseball and is passionate about truck safety. He was also recognized by the City of Windsor for stopping a burglary at a gas station.

“OTA is honoured to have this group of professional, knowledgeable and enthusiastic truck drivers spread the message of road safety, promote the many career opportunities in trucking and proudly represent the industry to the public,” said OTA president Stephen Laskowski. “I also want to thank the carrier companies who sponsored these drivers for their commitment to this important industry program.”

The free, province-wide community outreach program selects elite transport drivers from OTA member companies to share their knowledge of sharing the road with a truck. Over the next two years, team members will participate in media interviews and speaking engagements in order to help improve road safety and increase awareness of the economic and social importance of the trucking industry. The Knights will also visit local schools with their trucks to introduce young people to the industry. Team members also participate in career fairs to promote awareness of the wide array of careers that are available.

The Road Knights team members were selected by a panel of representatives from the OPP, MTO, Road Knights Alumni, Truck News, 680 News, and OTA staff members.

To be considered for the team, drivers are nominated by their employer (or company they are contracted to in the case of an owner/operator). OTA then scrutinizes the applications and shortlists the candidates, who then appear before the selection committee to deliver a speech, participate in a personal interview, and prepare a detailed written statement outlining why he or she wants to serve on the team.

OTA Road Knights are available for community outreach events and will provide insight on sharing the road with a transport truck and how all road users can be partners in safety. Please contact Hina Brinkworth at 416-249-7401 ext. 234 or email hina.brinkworth@ontruck.org to book a free presentation by an OTA Road Knight for your school or community event.

Marco Beghetto

VP, Communications & New Media

555 Dixon Rd. Toronto

416-249-7401 ext 238

Marco.beghetto@ontruck.org