OTA applauds Made-in-Ontario Environment Plan

TORONTO, Ont. — The Ontario Trucking Association says it is pleased the Ford Government was listening to the trucking industry as it drafted its Made-in-Ontario Environment Plan.
In the plan, announced this week by Rod Phillips, Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks, the Ontario Government outlined opportunities to reduce emissions from the trucking sector while increasing enforcement on some in the industry that attempt to avoid compliance with environmental equipment rules and standards.
A major plank of the new plan is the Ontario Carbon Trust, to which the Ontario government will commit some $400 million over four years, to work with the private sector on developing clean technologies to reduce emissions.
Action plan items that specifically affect trucking are:
“OTA looks forward to working with the Government of Ontario to level the playing field for the majority of law-abiding carriers by developing a green commercial vehicle enforcement action plan that targets a small segment of our sector engaged in emission control tampering and speed governing non-compliance,” said OTA chairman David Carruth. “This plan will reduce red tape in our sector, making Ontario’s trucking industry more competitive, while ensuring the rules and regulations meant to eliminate pollution and harmful emissions in the province are respected by everyone in our sector. Combining this enforcement approach with the trucking industry’s pursuit and significant current invest commitment in green technologies and fuels will further reduce the Ontario trucking industry’s environmental footprint.”
