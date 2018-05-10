OTA Cross-Border Council to talk Gordie Howe Bridge, border management

TORONTO, Ont. — Attendees can look forward to talk about cross-border trucking and the Gordie Howe Bridge at this year’s OTA Council Summit scheduled for June 20.

According to organizers, the Cross-Border Council session will be exploring the increasing use of innovation at ports of entry in Southern Ontario, and new solutions to traditional border management techniques that will transform the border crossing experience for both drivers and carriers.

Speakers at OTA’s Cross-Border Council will include representatives from Canada Border Services Agency, who will provide an update on the use of new technologies at high volume ports of entry, by expediting the movement of low-risk goods. They will also update members on new measures to improve the movement of trucks across the border, and their vision of the “smart border” of the future.

Guest speakers representing the Ontario bridges will also provide an overview of new methods being used improve the movement of commercial traffic in Southern Ontario, including the deployment of new programs at the Peace and Ambassador bridges.

Updates will also be given on construction projects, border crossing trends and issues that may impact the movement of cross-border traffic.

This session will also include an update on the status of the new Gordie Howe International Bridge, with interim CEO Andre Juneau. The completion of the procurement process to select the private sector partner for the project design, will likely be completed before the Council Summit session.

Like all participants in concurrent each council session, attendees will also be invited to take in the trucking industry outlook panel covering trends in the marketplace impacting carriers. Topics will include, the freight economy landscape, customer supply chain management, labor supply, human resources, among other things.

This afternoon panel will be made up of Bob Costello, v.p., American Trucking Association; Noel Perry, principal, Transport Economics, Royce Mendes, senior economist, CIBC; Steve Ondejko, president, Onfreight Logistics; Rob Penner, president and CEO, Bison Transport; Genevieve Gagnon, president XTL Transport; and Ken Rosenau, president Rosenau Transport.

