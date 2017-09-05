OTA Education Foundation names scholarship recipients

TORONTO, Ont. — The OTA Education Foundation has announced the winners of the 2017 Endowed Scholarships, which were established by trucking industry organizations under the Foundation’s Endowed Scholarship Program.

The Bison Transport Scholarship was awarded to Julian Donovan, a resident of London, Ont. who is currently enrolled in his fifth and final year at the University of Western Ontario’s Ivey Business School where he is earning dual Honors degrees in business administration and global economics. Julian aspires to be a “social entrepreneur – someone who develops business that directly create positive changes in communities”, he stated in his application. He plans to work in management consulting or a start-up company.

The Bison Transport Scholarship is awarded to one post-secondary student who demonstrates an exemplary commitment to his/her academic studies as well as community service, and who is enrolled in full time studies in transportation, logistics, human resources, or business at a recognized university or college in Canada.

The Erb Group of Companies “Service to Community” Scholarship was awarded to Brooklyn Patrick, a resident of Johnstown, Ont. and a communications student at the University of Ottawa. Brooklyn has a “passion to give back” to her community, as well as to “give others a voice”. Her passion is demonstrated by her devotion to youth engagement in her school and community, as evidenced by her involvement with several advisory panels and councils. Brooklyn plans to continue her community service when she starts university to “create a Girl’s Government Group for young women” to encourage women to pursue roles in politics.

The Erb Group of Companies “Service to Community” Scholarship is awarded to a first-year post-secondary student enrolled in a recognized college or university who demonstrates a commitment to his/her community, through his/her involvement in community and/or charitable volunteer work.

The JD Smith and Sons “Leaders of Tomorrow” Scholarship was awarded to Kevin Soetemans, whose mother is the office manager with VanBree Drainage and Bulldozing in Warwick. Kevin started to develop his leadership skills in Grade 9, and moved on to co-found his high school’s GPS (Getting Possibilities Started) program, and then served as a youth facilitator. He also served as the school’s student representative on the Parent Council and liaison to the School Board, as well as serving as co-president of the Student Council. Ryan is studying International Relations at the University of Windsor.

The J. D. Smith and Sons “Leaders of Tomorrow” Scholarship recognizes one university student who is the child of a parent who works in the Ontario trucking industry, and demonstrates exemplary leadership qualities through undertakings in his/her community, school or other volunteer work.

The OTA Professional Driver Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Amy Stride, whose father has been a driver for Contrans Flatbed Group since 2009. Amy is a third-year student at Hamilton’s McMaster University where she is studying for an Honors Bachelor of Arts degree in justice, political philosophy and law.

The OTA Professional Driver Memorial Scholarship recognizes the hard work, dedication and professionalism of all Ontario truck drivers, and honours the memory of those who have lost their lives while driving on-the-job. Applicants must be the child of a commercial driver who has been driving professionally for a minimum of five years.

The OTA Allied Trades University Scholarship was awarded to Abagail Warren who just completed her first year at Trent University where she is working on earning an Honors Bachelor of science in biology degree. Once she completes her undergraduate degree, Abagail plans to apply to medical school to become a doctor to pursue her interests in Genetics, Pathology, or Gynecology.

The OTA Allied Trades College Scholarship was awarded to Austin Chalmers who recently completed his second year of a four-year Bachelor of human services (police studies) degree at Georgian College. Austin has set a goal of becoming a “successful, highly respected, high ranked and professional police officer”. He would also like to earn a Master’s in Forensic Psychology to help advance his career.

The OTA Allied Trades Scholarships are awarded annually to one university and one college student, each of whom has completed at least one year of post-secondary education, and who has demonstrated a strong commitment to his/her academic performance.

The OTA Education Foundation’s Endowed Scholarship program is funded entirely by one-time contributions by the organizations for which the scholarships are named. The eligibility and assessment criteria are determined jointly between the endowed fund contributors and the Foundation, who also administers the scholarship program. For more information on the OTA Education Foundation go to: www.otaef.com.