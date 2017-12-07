OTA to launch sales council in 2018

TORONTO, Ont. — The Ontario Trucking Association is launching a Sales Council in 2018.

Following this year’s creation of the OTA Finance Council, the association is now welcoming participation from trucking company sales managers and staff responsible for increasing demand for services.

Carriers who get involved in the Sales Council will learn from experts and each other how to effectively manage sales staff, grow sales of their services, and explore new management techniques of both traditional and non-traditional methods deployed in various trucking sectors. OTA member David Tumber, Kriska Transportation, will chair the council. He will be assisted by fellow OTA member Mike McCarron of Left Lane Associates.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity to bring more value to OTA membership through the creation of a forum to discuss critical issues to the OTA membership,” said Tumber.

The Council’s inaugural meeting will take place June 2018 at the OTA Council Summit. The council will be looking for steering group members to help plan this event early in the new year. If you are interested in participating in this steering committee please contact David Tumber (dtumber@kriskagroup.com) or Mike McCarron (mike@leftlaneassociates.ca).