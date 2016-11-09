OTA reveals 2016-18 Board of Directors

TORONTO, Ont. – The 2016-18 Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) Board of Directors was approved today at the association’s annual general meeting.

“We are blessed as an association to have this level of commitment from leaders of the trucking industry and society. OTA Board members are individuals who are committed to the betterment of our industry and our communities. I’m honored to lead such an esteemed group of professionals over the next two years,” said OTA chairman Steve Ondejko, president of Onfreight Logistics.

Members at Large for 2016-2018:

Michael Anderson, Don Anderson Haulage Limited

Mark Aurig, Schneider Canada

Kevin Berry, Premier Bulk Systems

Dan Braatz, A Frederick-Thompson Company (FTI)

Mark Bylsma, Spring Creek Carriers Inc.

Sandro Caccaro, VersaCold Logistics Services

Mike Campbell, Hydman Transport Ltd.

David Carruth, One For Freight

Eric Carusi, Transpro Freight Systems

Doug Coleman, Doug Coleman Trucking

Adam Cooney, Cooney Bulk Sales Limited

Wayne Cooney, Cooney Transit Inc.

Paul Cooper, SLH Transport Inc.

Larry Cox, Polaris Transportation Group

Marilyn Daniel, Titanium

Ron Eadie, Double D Transport Inc.

Wendell Erb, Erb Group of Companies

Genevieve Gagnon, XTL Transport Inc.

Karine Goyette, C.A.T. Inc.

Gord Grant, Grant’s Transport Limited

Rob Haggarty, International Truckload Services Inc.

Jeff Hall, J&R Hall Transport Inc.

Margaret Hogg, J.G. Drapeau Transport Limited

Geoffrey Joseph, Joseph Haulage Canada Corp.

John Kingma, Empire Transportation Ltd.

Trevor Kurtz, Brian Kurtz Trucking

Lance LePage, Harland Veinotte Ltd.

Joe Lombardo, Purolator Inc.

Hugh Loomans, Sylvite

Norm Mackie, Mackie Moving Group

Alex MacKinnon, MacKinnon Transport Inc.

Kulwant Mann, Autobahn Freight Lines Ltd.

Ron Martin, Bridgeland Terminals Limited

Louisa McAlpine, Snowbird Transportation Systems Ltd.

Robert McDonald, Apps Transport Group

John McKevitt, McKevitt Trucking Ltd.

Natalie Meyers, Meyers Transport Ltd.

Rob Morrice, Morrice Transportation

Doug Munro, Maritime-Ontario Freight Lines Ltd.

Brian Murray, Day & Ross Freight

Scott Newby, Midland Transport Limited

Steve Ondejko, Onfreight Logistics

Rob O’Reilly, TransForce

Greg Palmer, Trans-Frt McNamara

Craig Rayner, United Parcel Service Canada Ltd.

Gregory Rumble, TransForce

Barry Schellenberg, Atlas Van Lines

Bill Shannon, Shandex Truck Ltd.

Gord Smith, Manitoulin Group of Companies

Mike Smith, TD Smith Transport

Norm Sneyd, Bison Transport Inc.

James Steed, Steed Standard Transport Limited

Chris Strank, F1 Freight Systems Inc.

Julie Tanguay, E.G Gray Transportation Ltd.

Vince Tarantini, Carmen Transportation Group

Kevin Tait, Gardewine

Ron Tepper, Fastfrate

Steve Thibert, Tibbs Transport Inc.

Jim Thomson, Thomson Terminals Limited

Ron Uloth, Rosedale Transport Ltd.

Scott Verspeeten, Verspeeten Cartage Limited

Glenn Weddel, Cam-Scott Transport Ltd.

Jim Wedge, FedEx Freight Canada

Ed Wiersma, Ed Wiersma Trucking Inc.

Brad Woodcock, Woodcock Brothers

Kirk Zavitz, Zavcor Trucking Limited

David Zavitz, Canada Cartage Limited Partnership

Past Chairpersons

Dan Einwechter, Challenger Motor Freight Inc.

George Ledson, Cavalier Transportation Services Inc.

Bill MacKinnon, MacKinnon Transport Inc.

Mark Seymour, Kriska Transportation

Scott Smith, J.D. Smith and Sons Ltd.

Brian Taylor, Liberty Linehaul Inc.

Jeff Bryan, Jeff Bryan Transport Ltd.

Scott Tilley, Tandet Group

Team OTA Representative

Peter Currie, Volvo Trucks

