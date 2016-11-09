OTA reveals 2016-18 Board of Directors

TORONTO, Ont. – The 2016-18 Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) Board of Directors was approved today at the association’s annual general meeting.
“We are blessed as an association to have this level of commitment from leaders of the trucking industry and society. OTA Board members are individuals who are committed to the betterment of our industry and our communities. I’m honored to lead such an esteemed group of professionals over the next two years,” said OTA chairman Steve Ondejko, president of Onfreight Logistics.
Be nice to see this organization to something to help the industry and those that work in it for a change. Nice work on helping buck more regulations and imposed operating costs this past year…..oh thats right…..they didnt.
They want to send small business to the dust bin of history. When in essence thats where the ota and cta should be. Have been around long past their usefullness. And have become just a lobbying organization in lock step with the governemnt forcing more red tape down everyones throats. Feel free to post below what this organization has done for the drivers, small fleets, independents and support staff in recent history. Arguably the answer is nothing…