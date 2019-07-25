Ottawa, P.E.I. invest $215 million in highways

MONTAGUE, P.E.I. – The federal government and Prince Edward Island will spend $215 million over four years to improve highways in the province.

The projects, which will include the resurfacing of 270 kilometers of the National Highway System and the rebuilding of 18 bridges, was announced by federal and provincial ministers on Thursday.

Ottawa will invest $101 million in the projects through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The province will provide $114 million.

“Prince Edward Island’s roads need work and $215 million over four years will allow us to make comprehensive improvements that benefit all islanders,” said Steven Myers, the province’s minister of transportation, infrastructure and energy.

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in a variety of projects nationwide.

More than $10 billion of this funding will support trade and transportation projects.