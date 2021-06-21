Ottawa truckers rally for kids who died in residential schools

Seventy-five trucks rolled past Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sunday, to honor the Indigenous children who died at residential schools.

Trucks roll through Ottawa on Sunday to honor children who died in residential schools. (Photo: Supplied)

“I think we did a great job in getting the message out that we care about what’s going on,” said Lyoness Woodstock, an organizer of the event.

The trucks with 150 participants hit the road at 9:30 a.m. and the rally wrapped up by 11 a.m. “It took about 30 minutes for the procession of trucks to go by Parliament Hill,” Woodstock, a truck driver, said.

“People on the sidewalks were giving us arm pumps, thumbs up and saluting us while taking pictures and videos,” he added.

Participants make their way toward Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sunday. (Photo: Supplied)

The rally by Ottawa truck drivers was supported by many companies that provided the equipment.

Woodstock said the rally was a great opportunity to show our Indigenous neighbors, city and country that the trucking industry and frontline workers care about the numerous children forced into residential schools, and especially those who never returned home.