Paccar Parts Fleet Services Program turns 10

RENTON, Wash. – Paccar Parts is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Fleet Services program.

The program was launched in 2009 to drive uptime and allow fleet customers to streamline purchases from Paccar dealerships using innovative service initiatives and technologies, the company said.

It includes centralized billing, national pricing, custom reporting, and network support for more than 1,500 fleet operators worldwide.

The program is now available in 23 countries, supporting one million trucks.

“In the last 10 years, the Fleet Services program has helped Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF dealers provide outstanding support to their fleet customers,” said David Danforth, Paccar vice-president and Paccar Parts general manager.