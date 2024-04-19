PacLease names Kenworth Ontario Canadian franchise of the year

Toronto-headquartered Kenworth Ontario PacLease was named as PacLease’s 2023 Canadian franchise of the year.

With eight locations across the country, Kenworth of Ontario is PacLease’s largest franchise in Canada, said Ken Roemer, president of Paccar Leasing, in a press release.

“They continue to provide customer service and sales excellence, which is why in part they’re being recognized as our top Canadian franchise.”

Meanwhile, Dobbs Leasing headquartered in Washington, has been named PacLease’s 2023 North American franchise of the year.