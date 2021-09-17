Paris Truck Convoy ready to roll

The Paris Truck Convoy is set to roll Sept. 18.

“These past two years have been a challenge unlike any other, however in communities across the province, Special Olympics athletes have demonstrated their resiliency and willingness to accept any challenge that may come their way,” organizers said in a release.

“When in-person sports and programs closed in March of 2020, with the help of Special Olympics Ontario virtual programming, athletes found new ways of participating, staying active and healthy, and most importantly, staying connected.

(Photos: Paris Truck Convoy)

“Despite these virtual programs, athletes are eager and anxious to be able to return to their in-person sports and programs once again, and with your support now more than ever they are ready to start when conditions allow. As communities slowly start to make a safe return to sports, your contribution will be pivotal in ensuring that every athlete can make it back to the playing field and not be left behind.”

This will be the Paris Truck Convoy’s 17th year in support of Special Olympics. It has raised more than $1 million since 2005. The trucks are slated to begin arriving at Paris Fairgrounds at 7 a.m., and will begin the convoy at 11 a.m., with entertainment beginning at 8:30 a.m.