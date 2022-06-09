Parkland’s Lawn to lead PMTC board as chairman

Steve Lawn, Parkland Corporation’s fleet manager – commercial, has been named chairman of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) for the 2022/23 term.

The appointment was announced as the private fleet organization opens its annual general meeting in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Parkland Corporation operates convenience stores and is a fuel retailer with subsidiaries including Pioneer, Fas Gas Plus, and Ultramar.

Jim Dimech of Linde Canada is past chairman, while Jon Ratnasamy of Wolsely Canada is first vice-chairman and Leanne Drummond of CPC Logistics Canada is second vice—chairwoman.

“The interest level to serve on our board of directors was most gratifying this year,” PMTC president Mike Millian said in a press release.

Twenty-eight people put their names forward for 25 available positions on the board.

“I look forward to working with this year’s board, who come from diverse backgrounds and have many years of experience serving the trucking Industry. These individuals will only help to make our Council and Industry stronger,” Millian said.